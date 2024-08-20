Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,246 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 37,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $5,331,392.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gonzalo Uribe sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $250,695.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,976.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $144.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,770. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.22. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

