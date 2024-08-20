Royal Bank of Canada Raises Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Price Target to C$8.50

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.75 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$8.78.

TSE:NXR.UN opened at C$7.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.88. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of C$6.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 21.99%.

In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$679,850.00. In related news, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$63,586.80. Also, Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin bought 100,000 shares of Nexus Industrial REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,850.00. Insiders acquired a total of 111,160 shares of company stock worth $758,691 in the last quarter. 32.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

