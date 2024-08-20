Reviewing QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) and Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

QuantaSing Group has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wah Fu Education Group has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Wah Fu Education Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuantaSing Group $3.62 billion 0.03 -$14.97 million $0.57 2.93 Wah Fu Education Group $7.22 million 1.10 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Wah Fu Education Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than QuantaSing Group.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for QuantaSing Group and Wah Fu Education Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantaSing Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Wah Fu Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuantaSing Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 498.80%. Given QuantaSing Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QuantaSing Group is more favorable than Wah Fu Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares QuantaSing Group and Wah Fu Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantaSing Group 6.69% 79.30% 18.29% Wah Fu Education Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

QuantaSing Group beats Wah Fu Education Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuantaSing Group

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers. In addition, the company provides online and literacy course to adult learners under various brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi. QuantaSing Group Limited was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Wah Fu Education Group

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments: Online Education Services, and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies. This segment provides self-study examination, continuing education, and non-diploma training platforms that allow students to enroll in courses for college credit; vocational education 1+X and higher vocational enrollment expansion teaching and educational administration platform; Huafu e-school system and paperless examination platform; and online training and examination preparation services directly to students. The Technological Development and Operation Services segment develops and maintains online education platforms and online courses for its clients, including universities and government agencies, as well as private clients, such as publishers; and provides consulting, maintenance, and updating services related to online education programs. In addition, the company produces online training course materials. Wah Fu Education Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

