Reviewing Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) & TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) and TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Community West Bancshares has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community West Bancshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community West Bancshares $46.27 million 7.96 $25.54 million $1.89 10.32 TrustCo Bank Corp NY $174.74 million 3.63 $58.65 million $2.79 11.94

Profitability

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has higher revenue and earnings than Community West Bancshares. Community West Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrustCo Bank Corp NY, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Community West Bancshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community West Bancshares 7.51% 11.86% 0.98% TrustCo Bank Corp NY 19.22% 7.65% 0.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Community West Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Community West Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Community West Bancshares pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TrustCo Bank Corp NY pays out 51.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Community West Bancshares and TrustCo Bank Corp NY, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community West Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 TrustCo Bank Corp NY 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community West Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $20.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.22%. Given Community West Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Community West Bancshares is more favorable than TrustCo Bank Corp NY.

Summary

Community West Bancshares beats TrustCo Bank Corp NY on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community West Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, consumer, manufactured housing, and small business administration loans, as well as agricultural loans for real estate and operating lines; home equity lines of credit collateralized by residential real estate; single family real estate loans; and installment loans consisting of automobile and general-purpose loans. The company serves small to medium-sized businesses and their owners, professionals, high-net worth individuals, and non-profit organizations. Community West Bancshares was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities. In addition, the company serves as the executor of estates and trustee of personal trusts; provides asset and wealth management, estate planning and related advice, and custodial services; and acts as trustee for various types of employee benefit plans, and corporate pension and profit-sharing trusts. It operates through banking offices in Albany, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Montgomery, Orange, Putnam, Rensselaer, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Schoharie, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester counties of New York; Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Manatee, Martin, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Polk, Sarasota, Seminole, and Volusia counties in Florida; Bennington County in Vermont; Berkshire County in Massachusetts; and Bergen County in New Jersey, as well as automatic teller machines. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Glenville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.