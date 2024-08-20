Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

ROIC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 650,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $15.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 185.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,011,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,862 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,747,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,731,000 after buying an additional 2,105,436 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,460,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,179,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 966,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at $11,328,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

