Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 20th (AEZS, AMD, AWX, BDL, BGCP, BLPH, CALA, CBFV, CCCS, CIDM)

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2024

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 20th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Edward Jones issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 531 ($6.90) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH). They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

