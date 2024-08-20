Research Analysts’ New Coverage for August 20th (AEZS, AMD, AWX, BDL, BGCP, BLPH, CALA, CBFV, CCCS, CIDM)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, August 20th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). Edward Jones issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Concentra Group Holdings Parent (NYSE:CON). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT). They issued a buy rating and a GBX 531 ($6.90) target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX). Craig Hallum issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH). They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

