Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,853,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,331 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $1,561,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,265,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,269,000 after buying an additional 1,183,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after buying an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

IVV traded up $5.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $562.61. 4,633,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,098,347. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $568.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $548.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.81. The company has a market capitalization of $485.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.