Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $39.24 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Booking by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its position in Booking by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock traded up $83.15 on Monday, hitting $3,702.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,622. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,808.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,689.57. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,733.04 and a 1 year high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. Booking’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $37.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

