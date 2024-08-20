Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $46,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.89, for a total transaction of $1,005,613.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.60, for a total transaction of $99,567.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,309 shares of company stock worth $6,642,470 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $3.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $482.16. The company had a trading volume of 939,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,014. The company’s fifty day moving average is $444.48 and its 200-day moving average is $408.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $482.78. The company has a market cap of $171.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.30.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

