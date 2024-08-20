Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $41,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

VOT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $235.27. 543,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average is $229.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $239.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

