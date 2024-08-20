Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 258,080 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,246,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,080 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $233,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.34. 4,963,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,794,686. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2239 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

