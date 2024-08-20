Raymond James Boosts Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Price Target to $16.00

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.38.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day moving average is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $83.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 155.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at $114,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

