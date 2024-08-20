Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Rave Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.81 on Friday. Rave Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Institutional Trading of Rave Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 1.18% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation and franchising of pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn and Pie Five trademarks in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

