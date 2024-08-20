Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RANI. Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Rani Therapeutics from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

Rani Therapeutics stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $141.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.15. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.14.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics for patients, physicians, and healthcare systems in the United States. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including oligonucleotides, peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

