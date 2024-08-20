Rakon Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,975.67 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Rakon token can currently be purchased for $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rakon has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Rakon has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and approximately $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

Rakon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars.

