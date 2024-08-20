Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.88 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $52.88 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001490 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002163 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 429,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,879,555,113 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

