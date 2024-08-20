Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 11,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 5,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 7.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.31.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

