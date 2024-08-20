QITMEER NETWORK Price Tops $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. During the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $128,387.94 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK launched on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 90,436,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,436,487 tokens. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 90,436,487.54 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.01240132 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $115,923.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

