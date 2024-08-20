Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) & Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Critical Contrast

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Public Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple $540.51 million 6.08 $101.24 million $2.52 20.77 Public Storage $4.63 billion 12.25 $2.15 billion $11.01 29.34

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 0 0 0 0 N/A Public Storage 1 5 5 1 2.50

This is a summary of current recommendations for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Public Storage has a consensus price target of $309.92, indicating a potential downside of 4.07%. Given Public Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Public Storage is more favorable than Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Public Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple 40.76% 4.03% 2.36% Public Storage 44.88% 36.55% 10.52%

Dividends

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays an annual dividend of $2.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 109.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Public Storage beats Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Public Storage

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.