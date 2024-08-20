Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the quarter. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises about 0.5% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,074,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,826,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,839,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after purchasing an additional 455,693 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,331,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,584,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 315.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,206,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 19,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $1,535,133.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,524 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.59. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

