POET Technologies (OTCMKTS:POETF) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.52

POET Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:POETF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday. The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 3613855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

POET Technologies Trading Up 12.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -62.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module.

