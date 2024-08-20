Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down to $2.29

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $2.24. Plug Power shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 6,751,486 shares trading hands.

PLUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Plug Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.19.

Plug Power Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,800,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the first quarter worth $10,687,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Plug Power by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458,537 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after buying an additional 1,407,858 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $5,133,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,775,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

