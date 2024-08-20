Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plexus Stock Performance

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $4.22 on Tuesday, hitting $122.54. The company had a trading volume of 135,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,551. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $132.46.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $960.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.32 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 2.82%. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLXS. Benchmark lifted their price target on Plexus from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PLXS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $915,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Plexus by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after purchasing an additional 155,447 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $19,533,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Plexus in the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.