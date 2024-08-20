Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) vs. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Head to Head Contrast

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (OTCMKTS:FLYLF – Get Free Report) and Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and Planet Labs PBC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get FLYHT Aerospace Solutions alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FLYHT Aerospace Solutions N/A N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC -59.26% -25.89% -19.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and Planet Labs PBC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FLYHT Aerospace Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Planet Labs PBC 0 1 7 0 2.88

Valuation & Earnings

Planet Labs PBC has a consensus target price of $4.39, suggesting a potential upside of 54.76%. Given Planet Labs PBC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Planet Labs PBC is more favorable than FLYHT Aerospace Solutions.

This table compares FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and Planet Labs PBC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FLYHT Aerospace Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Planet Labs PBC $228.43 million 3.61 -$140.51 million ($0.48) -5.91

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Planet Labs PBC.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.7% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Planet Labs PBC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Planet Labs PBC beats FLYHT Aerospace Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

(Get Free Report)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft's data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline's management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft. The company also provides two-way text messaging to the flight deck through the multi-control display unit (MCDU) or an iPad application; AFIRS voice, a private satcom communication channel to the flight deck. It serves in the United States, Mexico, Asia, China, the Middle East, Canada, Australia, Africa, Europe, and South/Central America. The company was formerly known as AeroMechanical Services Ltd. and changed its name to FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. in May 2012. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report)

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables. It serves agriculture, mapping, energy, forestry, finance and insurance companies, and government agencies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLYHT Aerospace Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.