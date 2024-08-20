Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd.
Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 20.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pitney Bowes to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.
Pitney Bowes Price Performance
Shares of PBI opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. Pitney Bowes has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.
About Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
