PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 387,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.82. 3,340,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $238.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

