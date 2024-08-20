Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.46 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $108.10 million and $1.46 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000873 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 108,094,777 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.