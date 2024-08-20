Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 67 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 479,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,765,000 after buying an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 4.2% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,138 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $1,319,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in Amgen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded up $6.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,420. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $248.38 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.16. The stock has a market cap of $175.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

