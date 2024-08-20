Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 4,050 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLB stock traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $45.04. 424,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,706,365. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,779 shares of company stock worth $11,103,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

