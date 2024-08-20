Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 10,000 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,198 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BHP Group by 18.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,209 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in BHP Group by 274.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $53.95. 2,288,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,442,013. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $51.73 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.50. The stock has a market cap of $136.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

