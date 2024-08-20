Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 21,950 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,609,000 after buying an additional 1,488,374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,871,000 after buying an additional 736,449 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 467.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 719,672 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 592,765 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 551,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DVN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.75.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,064,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,221,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.43. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

