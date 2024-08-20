Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 179 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,289,000 after buying an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

IVV traded up $5.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $562.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,633,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,098,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $411.02 and a 1 year high of $568.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $548.68 and its 200-day moving average is $527.81.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

