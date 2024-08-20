Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,556,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052,952. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

