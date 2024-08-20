Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,092,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,404,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $191.92. 586,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 877,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.20. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $191.94. The stock has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

