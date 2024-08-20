Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 18.06 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.14 ($0.24). 4,638,728 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 3,787,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.28 ($0.25).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 90 ($1.17) to GBX 85 ($1.10) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANR

Pantheon Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

About Pantheon Resources

The stock has a market cap of £174.31 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 21.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 20.28.

(Get Free Report)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.