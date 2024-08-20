Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $326,000 Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,789,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,849,000 after purchasing an additional 192,613 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Organon & Co. by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,211,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,243,000 after acquiring an additional 930,708 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in Organon & Co. by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 4,675,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 34.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,488,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,249 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,970,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,563,000 after purchasing an additional 841,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,327. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.49. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

