Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $288,000 Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the fourth quarter worth about $861,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Concentrix by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,546 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Concentrix by 246.3% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,095,000 after buying an additional 720,616 shares in the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP boosted its position in Concentrix by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,846,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,707,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,294,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Concentrix from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total value of $26,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,546.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $76,688. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. 75,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.54. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $53.89 and a 1-year high of $106.10.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Concentrix’s payout ratio is presently 28.01%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.