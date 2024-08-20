Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 850 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

VSGX traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.90. 78,559 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

