Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 607 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth about $117,350,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $85,221,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $32,959,000. Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth $26,526,000. Finally, Mad River Investors acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the first quarter worth $25,251,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,057,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,085,249. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.50 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $65.61. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

About Grayscale Bitcoin Trust

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.