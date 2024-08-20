Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 394 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $81.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,335,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,859,291. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.