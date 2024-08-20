Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,405,000 after purchasing an additional 264,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $282.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.13. 330,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,296. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.65 and a 200 day moving average of $247.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.53 and a twelve month high of $269.49. The company has a market capitalization of $108.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

