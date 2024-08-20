Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $207.00 to $191.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $191.00 to $186.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.38.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $6.29 on Tuesday, reaching $172.61. 1,186,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,926. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.10. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $139.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.