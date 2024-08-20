Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 190,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,420 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMC. Bank of America raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $189.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.48. The stock had a trading volume of 357,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $227.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total value of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,377 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.