Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after buying an additional 3,819,575 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $306,111,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 78,201.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 649,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 648,291 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,964,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.44. 153,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,319. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $193.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

