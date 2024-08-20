Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.23. 2,699,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,066,685. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

