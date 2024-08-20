Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Lowered by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 168,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 654.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 16,530 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 130,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $7,493,016.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 249,684 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $7,493,016.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at $11,180,675.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $606,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $905,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 495,673 shares of company stock worth $14,514,337. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.50. 51,802,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,664,289. The company has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.31. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

