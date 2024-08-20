Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Performance

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72.

Insider Transactions at Oxbridge Re

In related news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,433 shares of Oxbridge Re stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $35,327.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,463.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,154 shares of company stock valued at $89,725. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

