Orocobre (TSE:ORL) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Orocobre Limited (TSE:ORL – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.28. Approximately 19,461 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 72,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.99.

Orocobre Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.28 billion and a PE ratio of -36.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Orocobre Company Profile

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also operates two open pit mines situated in Tincalayu and Sijes producing minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

