Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:ECO)

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Stock Down 0.2 %

ECO stock opened at $31.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. Okeanis Eco Tankers has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $36.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Okeanis Eco Tankers (NYSE:ECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $111.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.71 million. Okeanis Eco Tankers had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 32.84%. Analysts anticipate that Okeanis Eco Tankers will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Okeanis Eco Tankers from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Okeanis Eco Tankers Company Profile

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp., a shipping company, owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. It operates a fleet of 14 tanker vessels comprising six modern Suezmax tankers and eight modern VLCC tankers focusing on the transportation of crude oil. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Neo Faliro, Greece.

