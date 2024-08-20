Ninety One UK Ltd Has $32.87 Million Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 253,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 151,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $32,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 344,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37,033 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,034,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,290,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 743,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 98,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 1,498.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Bank of America decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.14.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ STLD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.07. 161,442 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.71. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.53 and a 1-year high of $151.34.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 11.10%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

